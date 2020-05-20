Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Suspected members of two cult gangs clashed in the Okelele district of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday, with two people reportedly killed.

Investigations reveal that members of one of the cult gangs had last Sunday killed a middle-aged man belonging to another gang within the premises of Okelele Junior Secondary School in Ilorin.

The Tuesday incident which residents claim were reprisals killings happened at Kankatu and Isale-Odo areas of Okelele community in Ilorin.

A source in the area who asked to remain anonymous disclosed that members of the gang that struck last Sunday broke an earlier truce between the two sides that they should cease hostilities during the holy months of Ramadan.

The source confided to our reporter that it was the supposed breaking of the truce by one of the gangs that resulted in the violence meted out by the second group on Tuesday evening.

The members of the two warring cult gangs are also public transport tricycle operators, the source claims.

Residents of Okelele and the adjoining communities now live with the fear of escalating reprisal attacks.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, had confirmed the incident of last Sunday, saying that the police had commenced an investigation into it.