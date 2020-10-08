Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Multiple auto accidents have claimed the lives of two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, with more than five persons sustaining serious injuries, Daily Sun reports.

The fatal accident happened at Gaa Odota area along Ilorin-Ogbomoso high way on Wednesday, October 7.

The deceased persons were said to have been standing by the roadside before being crushed to death by a vehicle.

The accident, which occurred around 2 pm at Gaa Odota junction, opposite Alade filling station, was caused by a commercial cab illegally boarding passengers.

An eyewitness account said that a tipper truck loaded with sand on high speed rammed into the commercial vehicle, adding that the cab also hit two other vehicles and a tricycle.

Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Jonathan Owoade attributed the cause of the road crash to excessive speed.

Owoade added that nine persons were involved in the accident, adding that relations of the deceased had claimed their corpses.

He said officers and men of the FRSC rushed the injured to Geri-Alimi Hospital, a few metres away from the scene of the incident.

He noted that the accident involved four vehicles – one tipper, Mazda car, a red coloured Nissan car (private), and commercial tricycle.

He gave the numbers of the Nissan car as AG20NBS, and the Mazda car as LEF16XA.