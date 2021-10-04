From Alloysius Attah, Obinna Odogwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo

The Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba has said that Anambra will not be the same if elected the governor of the state as he will conduct local government elections.

He appealed for unity among the party members in the state in order to win the forthcoming election.

Sen. Uba stated this while addressing the wards and local government chairmen and secretaries as well as ward youth leaders and women leaders of the party at Awka, saying that he will run an all inclusive government where everybody would be carried along.

“I’m an advocate of local government autonomy. I will conduct local government elections, if elected. When I was in the Senate; I was the person who moved motion for local government autonomy and I will ensure that my state adheres to it.

“We should unite to win this election. You should use your aggressiveness and move into the hinterland to canvass for vote and mobilize for APC’s support to come out to vote en masse during the election. Anybody that works hard should be rewarded.

“I will be only the governor and people like you will be council Chairmen, Councilors, SAs and other elected and appointed positions. I believe in inclusive government and reward for good work and with God and your support, we shall occupy Government House”, Uba stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Anambra State chapter of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike urged the 21 local government areas and 326 wards’ chairmen and secretaries of the party to rally support for Sen. Uba because APC is the party to beat in the forthcoming election.

He said the party has united since Sen. Uba emerged as its governorship candidate, saying that APC has gained more members, support and acceptance by the people of the state.

“Since our credible candidate emerged in the primary election in the person of Sen.Andy Uba, the party has witnessed major Tsunami in defection to APC due to the person of our candidate.

We are expecting more defectors even before the election because we have the most qualified candidate for the November 6 governorship election.

“We have gained a serving Senator, Sen. Stella Oduah and former senator, Sen. Joy Emordi, eight serving House of Reps and Assembly members, former commissioners and before the November election, more people will join APC.

“We are experiencing a total collapse of government in the state. There is no government again in the state. Tell me in any part of the country where what is happening in Anambra is going on, no other place. There was a time Imo state tried to experience similar thing but the governor fixed the crisis squarely.

