Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A 30-year-old man, Mohammed Bello Jemilu who was reportedly shot by the DSS attached to President Muhammed Buhari for breaching protocol to receive a handshake from President Muhammadu Buhari has denied any act of maltreatment by the security agencies.

Jemilu, a native of Birnin Kebbi and a graduate of Management Science, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, on Thursday breached the protocol to receive a handshake from the president whom he adores as a leader.

While addressing newsmen on Friday,in Birnin Kebbi, the hardened supporter of Buhari explained that, nobody shot him or beat him.

“What happened yesterday was a result of the emotional love I have for Mr. President. It took me emotion to meet Mr President despite the security architecture. But I am sorry for the disturbances I caused. It was due to my emotional love for Mr. President who is a man of integrity, honesty – a righteous man.”

He explained that he was attached emotionally to President Buhari because of his tracks record as a former Head of State, PTF Executive Director and stressed that nobody had ever found him wanting when it comes to accountability.

“Now, from 2015 to 2020 till date, nobody has questioned him about his ability to manage the natural and other resources of this country; he has never squandered any kobo.

“These are the reasons – the prerequisite, instincts, values that carried my heart to Mr. President. I can tell you, even if I had died yesterday (Thursday), I would be happier than I had achieved my most ambitioun to meet Mr. President one-on-one, eyeball to eyeball. And that was what happened.”

Jemilu who said, none of the security agencies maltreated him, added: “If the press has misinterpreted what happened yesterday…, I have read the contents, please I am alive; the DSS never tortured me.

“Apart from what happened yesterday when I was taken to the car, nobody tortured me. I was given food and I walked to this place by myself.”

Jemilu dismissed any claims that he took the action because of poverty, stressing that although he is unemployed, he had a built house, married about seven months ago, adding that he always believes in the struggle to survive.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who described the incident as merely a breach of protocol, said Jemilu was one of the hardiest supporters of President Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and would seek the permission of Mr President to meet him.

Governor Bagudu who presented a book to Jemilu said that they would meet Mr. President for a handshake in Aso Rock.