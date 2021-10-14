Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has said that he was already assembling professionals whose wealth of knowledge and experience would be harvested to develop the state.

Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC in Anambra Central and Media Coordinator for Senator Andy Uba, Arinze Igboeli, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said that Uba has already designed a development master plan with which he would develop the state.

Igboeli said that he had explained in detail about the plan of his principal to the teaming supporters of the party during their function in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government of the state.

“We are indeed sure that all things being equal, Senator Andy Uba will emerge victorious at the guber elections come November 6, 2021. This is because he has all that it takes to govern the state and steer its ship to a level of progress never witnessed before in the annals of Anambra.

“You may ask how he is going to do this. It’s quite simple. Uba’s manifesto and his plans to bring in first class intellectuals to help him tackle the hydra-headed problems of unemployment, insecurity, healthcare, commerce and education.

“Again, Uba has the consummate experience much required by the state for its development, other aspirants cannot hold a torch to Uba’s level of experience which is like a lighthouse”, he said.

Igboeli assured that Uba was coming to right the many wrongs and bad governance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under Governor Willie Obiano.

