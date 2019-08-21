Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The newly appointed Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has admitted that he knew little or nothing about how the ministry operates.

The immediate past governor of Osun State made the disclosure on resumption of office at the ministry shortly after his inauguration and assignment of portfolio by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing the staff and newsmen at the ministry, Aregbesola confessed that apart from reports about the ministry he read on the pages of the Newspaper, he had no idea of its policies and operations.

“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the Newspapers,” he admitted.

Aregbesola however directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he will formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment,” he said.

The former governor equally promised the staff of the ministry and personnel of all paramilitary agencies under its purview of purposeful leadership.

“I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership. The staff of this ministry should be ready for more work because I will be demanding much more from you,” he charged.

Earlier in her speech, the Permanent Secretary had welcomed the Minister, adding that the ministry needed a focus person like him to lead it because of its strategic position in the security architecture of the country.

She said the proper handing over ceremony will take place on Monday.