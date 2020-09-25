Bolaji Okunola

Everton star, Alex Iwobi is talking tough following his amazing performance which lifted his side to a 5-2 away victory against Fleetwood Town during the mid-week Carabao Cup competition.

Iwobi, who netted in the 49 minutes of the game to put scoreline at 3-1, stated he is battle ready to fight for his place in the coach Carlo Ancelotti squad.

Despite not making the Everton team in the English Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur, the Super Eagles midfielder has confirmed he has regained his confidence with the Carabao Cup screamer.

Iwobi took to his instagram handle to upload a daring status to team-mates and officials of Toffees. In his caption, he boasted his form is capable of giving the Italian coach a selection headache ahead of Everton’s next league duel against Crystal Palace.

“Everyone wants to play and I’m trying my best to play in all competitions. Hopefully I can give the manager a headache and play as much as I can,” he captioned with a jubilation image.

The former Arsenal star, further hinted he is eying the Carabao trophy as he looks towards the round of 16 clash against West Ham United. “Next round,” he further captioned while anticipating more actions for his team.