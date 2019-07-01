Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has said he is the best dressed pastor in town. to loud cheers from the congretgation.

Fatoyinbo, who is facing a public backlash over rape allegations said this, yesterday while thanking members of the church who are standing by him.

He said: “I am the best dressed pastor in town,” he said to a round of applause from the congregation.

“But, having you, I am the most blessed pastor,” he added, and asked his congregation not to be provoked as they make their way out through the people protesting at the church gate.

His wife, Modele, also spoke in defence of her husband, at yesterday’s service.

“Not even as an unbeliever will my husband rape someone,” she said.

Pastor Biodun was, last Friday, accused by Busola Dakolo, wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, of raping her when she was 17 and working as a member of the choir in his church.

She made the shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija. The viral video report set social media and other online platforms.