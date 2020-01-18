While some of her colleagues have been secretly going under the knife to perfect their looks and shapes, actress Monica Friday said she’s blessed with a natural, sexy body and would never consider surgery.

‘I have got a natural, hot, sexy body fit for my career. I won’t go under the knife for any reason. I’m perfect just the way I am,” she told Inside Nollywood.

Speaking on marriage and relationships, the dark and pretty script interpreter states reasons she always wants to keep her private life off the public radar.

“I am a very romantic person but I am not a fan of relationship show-off on social media. Mostly, I keep marital status, educational qualifications, family and close friends off social media. Reasons are best known to me. I’m that type that will get married and it may not be on social media,” she noted.

Recalling how she spent 2019, she says it was a tough year filled with lessons of life, but she believes 2020 would be better. “2019 was the most challenging year ever, but super amazing. Solutions came all through my tough moments. Most importantly, my blessings were uncountable. 2020 is here and I’ll be buying a private jet. I have that feeling. It’s my money year. I have been doing ‘Chronicles of Ejiro’ for a while now. It was inspired by love for money. When you are a content creator, you will surely make money, almost immediately, or in the nearest future. I know I am very creative but I can never take a lesbianism or 100% nudity role,” she stated.