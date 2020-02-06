Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said posterity will be fair in its judgment on his stewardship.

The governor also said the sacrifices and projects embarked upon by his administration stand him out as a leader who came prepared to serve the people.

Governor Dickson stated this during the maiden matriculation ceremony of 264 students at the Bayelsa State Polytechnic (BYSPOLY), Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as noting that posterity would be fair to him in its judgment as one who paved the way for sustainable development through education.

He explained that the polytechnic was established in line with his administration’s vision of producing a critical mass of manpower required to drive the oil and gas industry and other sectors of the economy.

Governor Dickson, who stressed that the polytechnic would ever remain dear to him, urged the management to strictly focus on technical oriented courses and research.

“Most of the investments we have made as a government, including the Bayelsa State Polytechnic is futuristic in nature. We are tackling the bigger issues that would expand the frontiers of development of our state.

“One sure way to actualise this vision is by addressing educational challenges, that is why we have built several schools and provided scholarships. We will even give the last set of scholarships before I round off my service by February 14.

“To ensure sustainability, our programmes such as the Education Development Trust Fund and Higher Education Loan Scheme are all backed up by law.

“People may not appreciate what we have done. I want the world to watch out for the Bayelsa children that we are training now because we have broken the jinx. If this investments are sustained, we will have excess human capacity in every field of endeavour,” he said.

In his address, the Rector, Promise Mebine, thanked Governor Dickson for making funds available for the equipping of state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops for five programmes, including Accountancy, Computer Science, Computer Engineering Technology, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology and Statistics.

Mebine said 264 students matriculated comprising 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions cutting across seven programmes.

He said last year, the National Board for Technical Education granted additional courses alongside the approval for change of nomenclature from Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science, Elebele to Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri.