For budding movie producer, talent manager and CEO, Undaground Media Limited, Daniel Cole, his major focus as a producer is to change the face of movie production and art of story telling in the entertainment industry.

According to him, he will do this through productions that will suit international standard. “The movie industry in the last few years has done a lot of commendable jobs, but there is still room for improvement that can make us compete with other countries through investment in the state-of-the-art equipment and in-depth script writing to mention a few,” he said.

As a producer, Cole played a major role in the success story of Achievas Entertainment’s first major blockbuster, Knocking On Heavens Door, which was the first Netflix Nollywood content acquisition, through Iroko TV in 2015.

With his passion and love for storytelling, he equally produced the film, The Island, which received 10 nominations from Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada, winning four including the award for the Best African Film.

Cole has also executed topnotch shows that include Olamide Live in Concert, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, and Burna Boy musical show amongst others.