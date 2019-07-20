Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As the country continues to face security challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reiterated his commitment to a safe Nigeria. He gave the assurance in an audience with the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group led by the National Coordinator, Usman Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said his aim is to have a Nigeria where families will be safe and children having opportunities for comfortable lives. “As leaders in your various communities, I urge you all to take the message back to your community. It is not about politics, religion or tribe. It is about having a Nigeria where our family will be safe and our children will have plenty opportunities to earn a living and have comfortable lives,” he said.

Thanking the group for the hard work and dedication during the 2019 elections campaign, he said that his administration is committed to delivering on its mandate. He said: “Our vision for change is to have a safe and secured country for our citizens. A vibrant and inclusive economy that provides jobs and livelihoods for our young and energetic population. And of course, a governance system that is free of corruption. A system where any Nigerian has the same opportunity as the next one.”

Buhari who assured the group that he will study their demands, described Nigeria’s constitution as the fairest document where a state like Bayelsa with eight local government areas and Kano with 44 local government areas have the same number of senators (three each) representing their people.

“The constitution facilitates one thing, that is there must be a member of the executive council from each state of the federation. Why I praise the authors of our constitution is that Bayelsa with eight local government has three senators and Kano with 44 has three senators. So, you can’t be fairer than that in the context of one Nigeria.

“Please try and understand that I appreciate you, you are doing a thankless job, nobody is paying your. You use your resources and time to come together and discuss national resources. I pray God will help us to keep this country strong economically and morally.”

Ibrahim in his remarks earlier, described Buhari’s victory in the 2019 election as no handout but reward of the president’s painstaking commitment he made with Nigerians. He emphasized the victory was achieved through the sacrifices of many Nigerians including those who paid the supreme price and others who sustained permanent disability.

The group also pledged their readiness to become an asset to Buhari’s administration, noting that they have qualified professionals that have excelled in various fields of endeavour that will impact the next level administration positively. “We therefore request that you give consideration to these noble men and women, we promise that we will never let you down.”