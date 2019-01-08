President Muhammadu Buhari has read the riot act to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure free and fair general elections and that every vote must count. He equally tasked security agencies to guarantee peace and order before, during and after the elections.

He said: “Let me reiterate my commitment to free and fair elections. If there is one legacy I want to leave is the enthronement of democracy as a system of government. And for democracy to be enthroned, elections must be free and fair.

“That means citizens have a right to vote for candidates of their choice without intimidation in any form. I have warned INEC and security agencies to that effect.”

He gave the order yesterday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

This was even as he announced that for the day-to-day running of his government not to suffer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the co-chairman of the council would lead the campaigns, which move to Bauchi on Thursday.