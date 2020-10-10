Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed confidence that he would emerge winner of the Saturday’s governorship election.

Akeredolu who voted at unit 06, ward 02,Ijebu-owo in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state at exactly 9.40am, said he was sure of victory at the end of the exercise.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, appealed to electorate to monitor their votes in order to ensure that their votes count.

He said “I’m sure my God will give me victory at the end of the day. I put my trust in God and I’m sure He won’t let me down. My confidence is not in any man but in God.”

Akeredolu added that “from all information I’ve received, the election is going on smoothly. We have just started and the eelection has been peaceful so far.”

He urged his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the period of the exercise and beyond.