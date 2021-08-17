Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has declared that he is constructing at the Onikan and Agege Stadiums, playing pitches that would outlive the Aisha Buhari International Invitational tourney billed for next month.

Egbe said what his outfit is constructing are pitches that would remain solid even in the next two decades.

In his words…”What we are constructing are world class hybrid synthetic pitches with 100 percent foot stability, very similar to 100 percent properly installed natural grass pitch and perfect ball movement with zero undulation and no overheating.”

He noted that what Nigeria needs are not tournament pitches that would go bad after being used for the particular tournament for which it was constructed.