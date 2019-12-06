Fast rising musician, Jenifer Onuora Ogochukwu, has a crush on top artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

In a chat with TS Weekend, the artiste simply called Ogochukwu, who recently dropped a spanking new single entitled, Steady Love and who has been penciled down to share the stage with Davido at a concert holding in Enugu this weekend, gushed: “As one of the up-and-coming singers expected to share the stage with the N30 Billion Afropop king, Davido, I am really excited! It is an experience that I can’t wait to have. I admire Davido so much. I am inspired by his hard work, benevolence and humility. One thing that strikes me about him is his respect for women and the way he has been treating his wife, Chioma. My new single, Steady Love, featuring Slowdog could be described as cheering and uplifting. It was produced by Grandmix in Enugu.”

The Enugu State-born graduate of Physical Education and Recreation from University of Nigeria (UNN) also revealed that both the audio and video versions of Steady Love are already trending on social media.

“The response to Steady Love has been overwhelming and my current drive is to do more collabos. I would love to do a collabo with Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade. Steady Love is dream come true; it is cheering and fulfilling that the project is finally out. Big ups to Grandmix for always standing by me, and to my fans, I duff my hat; we are together in this. It is our bold step on a steady course, a mission to stamp Ogochukwu in every household and the musical atmosphere. Ogochukwu means grace, it is a great name and the name works for me.”

Ogochukwu, whose songs have also featured as movie sound tracks, has other singles including Gbagam and To Be A Woman.