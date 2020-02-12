Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to tackle insurgency and end terrorism in Nigeria.

The President stated this at a meeting with the executive committee of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE), where he appealed to Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Buhari said his administration was fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country.

It would be the third time in a week that the President would reassure Nigerians of his commitment to win the war against terrorism. He had earlier pledged to ensure the freedom of all kidnapped children from Boko Haram terrorists at a breakfast dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns,” during the 33rd African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President, while reacting to killing of passengers by Boko Haram near Maiduguri, on Monday, said his administration would frustrate the devilish operations of Boko Haram, and bring it to an end.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying at a meeting moderated by chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, that protection of citizens would remain a key priority of his administration, as well as fighting corruption and bringing prosperity to Nigerians.

On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges confronting some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

“I have directed relevant ministries to take up these issues with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.

On the issue of diaspora voting, the President, while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but noted that legislation was required to make it a reality.

“I am not against it. However, you will need to convince the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make diaspora voting a reality,’’ he said.

The President expressed concerns over the conduct and behaviour of some Nigerians outside the country, which projected the country in bad light, urging them to change their ways and obey the laws of their countries of residence.

He, however, commended Nigerians in Ethiopia, noting that they had the highest concentration of professionals working in international organisations such as the African Union and United Nations agencies.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, said the Federal Government had invested hugely in Ethiopia.