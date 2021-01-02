For Nazareth Jesse, delectable actress whose knack for role interpretation has made her a brand in Nollywood, it is all over with drinking!

Chatting with Inside Nollywood, Ms Jesse revealed that she hopes to start a family, quit drinking alcohol and stop trusting people wholeheartedly: “This 2021 I want to be better than who I was in 2020 by doing more of the things that make me happy. I need to stop putting myself into unnecessary pressure like I used to. I am also praying for a total turnaround; I want to settle down and start my own family. One bad habit I want to quit is taking alcohol. I am always messed up whenever I take it. I also intend to stop trusting people.”

The Extreme Measure movie star added, “For my relationship goals, I want to give a more listening ear to my partner, keep away from unnecessary friends and also explore new ideas that will bring more knowledge and understanding in my affairs. Beyond that, Nollywood will be the talk of the world this 2021 because lots of filmmakers are more enlightened than ever before. We also have new entrepreneurs coming to shake the world with lots of skills and knowledge in filmmaking.”