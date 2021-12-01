Bigheartofficiall Boss, Reuben Udu John has expressed his joy to see the return of the PSquare brothers together.

Reuben said, despite the fued between the brothers, he believes their comeback for both will be another icing in the Entertainment industry.

The Artist who took to his Instagram page said, “When PSquare hit the airwaves with their music, they took the world by storm, and held their fans spell bound. Having realized they were better together, their fan base between the brothers will also reunite.

My thinking is that, unity among them will encourage others to do collabo in music.”

Reuben said he had always looked forward to a time where the brothers could settle their differences and make a comeback single, and he is super excited on their return, Reuben said.

