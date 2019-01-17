Elder statesman and former national chairman of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has reacted to a rumoured defection from the party.

He described the rumour as laughable.

In a statement through his Consultant on Media Matters, Chief Oliver Okpala, issued in Abuja, yesterday, Tukur explained that he announced retirement from active politics on his 80th birthday and that has not changed.

“If for anything, his resolve to remain non-partisan has been reaffirmed by recent events which indicate that no one party or group can solve the nation’s problems. There is need for all hands to be on deck and for all politicians to close ranks.

“Dr. Tukur is now a father to the nation and in that capacity he is not a member of any political party. He is, therefore, a father to all, irrespective of their political leanings or convictions. His major role now is to give guidance and advice on the way to advance the nation; to ensure steady progress, peaceful coexistence and national stability.

“In this regard , Dr. Tukur is open for consultations for all, regardless of their political background, in all areas including politics, the economy and governance. He will, therefore, not be dragged into any political party as a father to all and it will, therefore, be laughable for anybody to associate him with defection to any political party,” Okpala said.

Tukur added: “To me, as a father of the nation, I have lived and served this country in so many ways and headed several political and non-political associations and organisations meritoriously without blemish and i therefore feel fulfilled”

“I have now left politics for the younger generation and i pray and hope that they play it well for the development of our country.”