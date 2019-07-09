Shehu Abdullahi has declared that he is fit and ready for Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Abdullahi was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem three minutes before half time in Nigeria’s first AFCON 2019 Group B game against the Swallows of Burundi as a result of injury,/and has not made an appearance in the competition ever since.

The defender took part in full training with the rest of his teammates for the first time last Friday and expressed his desire to be part of action against the Bafana Bafana.

“I am fully fit now. No pains, no discomfort again. I’m ready to play against South Africa, but it is the coach that will decide who starts or not, ” Abdullahi.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr now have a full squad to select from for the game billed for the magnificent Cairo International Stadium.

Team captain John Mikel Obi, who was earlier ruled out of the competition due to a knee injury took part in a light training session at the team’s Helnan Palestine Hotel Alexandria base on Sunday morning.