Victor Osimhen has further dispelled fears he has suffered a major injury by saying he is fit again and will be in action for Lille this weekend.

Lille battle hosts, Olympique Marseille Saturday in continuation of Ligue 1 action in France.

“I only felt some discomfort around my groin, but I am fit and will play this weekend,” the Super Eagles striker assured on a radio interview monitored by SCORENigeria.

Osimhen had scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions in his first season in France.

He maintained that it had all been down to hard work.

“All the hard work is paying off,” he said.

“I will keep working hard and not let the hype (around him) get into my head.”

The striker, who has now been nicknamed ‘The Prince of France’, also said he hoped to win trophies with Lille.

“The team comes first before any personal ambitions,” he insisted.

“My goals are only important if they win games for the team.

“I therefore hope to win trophies with the team, though it won’t be easy as we are up against many top teams.”