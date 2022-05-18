From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has declared that he is not contesting the Presidency.

In a statement he personally signed, Adesina while thanking the support group that purchased and submitted the N100 million presidential form of the APC for him last week, said he was concentrating on his job at AfDB.

According to him, I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices of their own volition to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will.

“They also expressed their political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB have given me for Africa’s development,’’ he said.