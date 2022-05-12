Pioneer leader of Caucus, Abia State All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has restated his belief in the South-East presidential project.

In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said his latest evolvement in the presidential project of the Senate President, Lawan Ahmad does not by any means frustrate the justified interest of his kinsmen.

Nkire said he personally signed the statement in order not to be misquoted, adding, “my route to South-East Presidency might be long but it’s a sure way.”

The member of the APC National Caucus added: “After watching the body languages of the two leading political parties in the country, I came to the conclusion that none will give the presidential ticket to the South East in the next election. I have been a proponent of the South East Presidency and I have also been a proponent the Igbo presidency. I had also in the past urged my brothers in the South East to include our brothers in the South-South zone in the struggle, just to ensure that the 2023 presidency never eluded the Igbo tribe.”

He, however, said he believes the presidency is eluding the South East and that in the event that the South East loses out, “it should go to the President of the Senate, Lawan Ahmad who is from the North-East, another marginalised zone of Nigeria.”