Barely 12 days for him to complete his tenure, Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said he is fulfilled in his administration’s quest to transform the infrastructural landscape of the state.

He spoke during the inauguration of the Agric Access Road, Egan, and the Lagos Theatre in Igando area of the state.

Ambode added that he was fulfilled that his administration had delivered on its promise to run a government of inclusion that would leave no resident and area of the state behind.

“When our administration came into office, one of our cardinal promises was a government of inclusion. We committed to a government where nobody, community or people will be left behind. “As a result, we were determined to address the challenges of gross infrastructural deficit, flooding and erosion which the people around this senatorial district have lived with for some years now.

“I am very pleased and fulfilled to see that our commitment to make our state globally competitive and radically change our infrastructural profile to one that befits a contemporary smart city has been successful with the massive construction of roads and bridges we have undertaken in the last four years. We not only prioritised renewal and development of road infrastructure but we have done so using an all-inclusive approach that has touched rural and urban areas in the state,” he said

He said the Agric Access Road will make commuting stress-free for pedestrians and motorists with wider roads and walkways tackling flooding by providing adequate and covered drains.

The governor expressed optimism that the roads constructed along the corridor would go a long way to create direct and indirect employment, increase connectivity and increase economic activity in the community and its environs.

“The unveiling of Agric Road Bamidele Kasali/Dosu Ekunrin Road today is a testimony to our passion to make our people happier, our roads better and our state safer. By this action, we are providing critical and needed infrastructure as well as reciprocating the support our government has enjoyed from this constituency in the last four years,” he said.

While imploring community, religious leaders and the people of Igando/Ikotun to guard the infrastructure jealously, he thanked Lagosians for their support and prayers, particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes.

“I believe strongly that our state is on a positive growth trajectory and I urge you to give the next administration the same unflinching support you gave us as we work together in transforming our state to the “Lagos of our Dreams,” he said.