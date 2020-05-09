Budding singer, Nnakwuzie Raphael Ekene aka Don Carta is stopping at nothing to make a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking on his foray into music and the challenges he has encountered, Don Catar admitted that it’s tough making it big in the industry. “It hasn’t been absolutely easy. The Nigerian music industry is a very tough terrain and one has to be very determined and focused to be able to make it. However, one thing about doing what you love is that you end up doing it for the passion. So, the experience has been bittersweet; but in all, we thank God. The best part of this work is in the satisfaction that comes with the knowledge that you’re passing across a message to someone somewhere, without having to meet them face to face; and in the fact that the message is timeless, one which will still be available for someone else to listen to even when you’re gone,” he said.

The artiste, however, noted that in spite of the industry’s toughness, he finds fulfillment in music. “Music has always been my first love; before I thought of taking music as a profession, listening to good music had always been my escape route. Music calms me and leaves me fulfilled, so it was my undaunted love for good music that basically propelled me into making one.”

On the challenges he has had to grapple with since his debut, Don Carta stated: “I guess it should be the fact that I rap majorly in Igbo. But the fusion of English in some of my songs makes it a bit easier to understand, even for someone who isn’t Igbo. Also, there are other challenges like releasing a new song and not getting the amount of love you thought the song will get, but we keep being steadfast, we keep trying because I for one won’t let little challenges stop me. The most predominant challenge would be the penetration of the southern/western market. One might release a song and it would be so popular in the east but what about other places with other tribes, like Lagos?”