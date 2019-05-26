Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday evening commissioned the ultra-modern Lagos Theatre in Epe, expressing fulfillment with the projects executed by his administration within the ancient town and the adjoining communities.

Ambode, who is exiting office on May 29, said it was particularly fulfilling that he was able to implement a number of projects, which changed the outlook of the town and made life further comfortable for the people, as well as improve the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the State. “This is more or less a fulfilling day for me; if there is anything for me to say, it is the fact that I am fulfilled that a day like this can come in Epe. I mean, four days to go, in four years, we have turned things around. God has given us that grace that we can come back here and actually spend my last weekend here with my people.”

He said the initiative to construct the theatres across the state was borne out of the vision to create a framework to bring out the creativity and innovative skills of talented youths, as well as serving as a platform to scale up communal bonding among the people.

While thanking people of Epe Division for standing by him and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambode urged them to also support the incoming government of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to further develop the state.