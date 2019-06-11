Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said that he is joining his colleague at the National Assembly as a Senator representing Imo West in national interest.

According to a press statement he issued through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the ex- governor said he equally thanked God for vindicating him.

He also thanked Nigerians for their concern and solidarity all through the period his certificate of return was an issue.

Okorocha also expressed gratitude to the judiciary for being there for those who hunger for justice.

The former governor also thanked INEC for doing the needful.

He equally expressed gratitude to Prof. Innocent Ibeabuchi, the Returning Officer for Imo West senatorial district election whom he said claimed that he announced him winner under duress, adding that without his role, his own certificate of return would not have received the kind of national and international attention, it had received.