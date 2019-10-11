These are definitely happy times for screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji whose movie, Lion Heart got Nigeria its first Oscar nomination ever, in the Best International Film category.

In appreciation of her fans who have supported her brand over the years, Nnaji took to social media and penned these words: “The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen #LionHeartthemovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Awards for Best International Film. We are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.”