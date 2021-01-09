From being a journalist, Laju Iren has transformed into an impactful filmmaker and author touching lives with her Illuminating narratives.

In a recent encounter with Inside Nollywood, she shared her passion for filmmaking urging filmmakers to desist from immortal movies.

“Many times, the stories out there don’t always have the values I want to put out to the world. They don’t have the values I want to teach people, and like I always say, stories change our minds by targeting our hearts. I’m in the business of changing minds. I want people to be entertained, and educated but not in a way that corrupts. I want people to smile and laugh and learn things when watching my films, but not in the way that contaminates our minds.”

She added, “You can tell good stories without people being naked; You can tell good stories without all the swear words. You can tell really great good stories that teach values and the right things. That is why I became a filmmaker”.

Iren who has made flicks like ‘During Ever After’, ‘ Love is a star’ and ‘Nigerian Son’ also revealed some of her giant strides.

Hear her: “I have many high points in my career. I don’t even know where to start, especially in the year 2020. My miniseries, (During Ever After) has about 100,000 combined views on my YouTube channel right now. My film, Nigerian Son, was featured in a number of International Film Festivals. I. I think despite all this, I’m most grateful to have changed lives with the stories I tell, and to do what God will have me do per time”.