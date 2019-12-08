Olakunle Olafioye

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has stated that he is greater than the two notable Yoruba traditional deities-Sango and Ogun.

This position, he says, is without prejudice to their unique roles in Yoruba history, adding that he is proud to be one of their sons.

The monarch, however, maintained that the combined advantages of his education and exposure to other societies had elevated him beyond the accomplishments of the two deities.

“Civilization has overtaken their era to the extent that son of a slave now has no reason not to make it in life. History needs to be only referenced. I must be greater; you must be greater than your fathers, you must be greater than your ancestors.” he said.

According to Oluwo, “greatness should not stop during the age of forefathers. If a son is not greater than his father, it is a sad end to the father.”

He, therefore, urged traditional religion adherents to make the deities more attractive instead of making them a monster, which scares the people.

He said: “Our deities should be repackaged to attract tourists all over the world. We have had enough of doing the same thing and getting the same result over and again.

“I am repackaging our Ofi fabrics to appear more beautiful. The white see me at airport and pleaded to take pictures with me because of my shining attire.”