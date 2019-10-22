TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The notorious serial killer arrested by Rivers State Police Command, Gracious David West, has pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness from the state High Court.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has taken over the prosecution of the suspected serial killer.

The state police command in suit number PHC/3426/CR/2019, a case between the accused person and the Inspector General of police, arraigned the accused on a ten- count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

From the charges read, West was alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guest houses in parts of Rivers State, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37, Volume 2 Laws of Rivers State of 1999.

West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of ten charges preferred against him by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the last charge bordering on the killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bendel Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the lady’s hands and legs and left her on the bed.

After West had taken his plea, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed by the parties.

The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after listening to the argument first entered non-guilty plea to the suspect, making references to different sections of the Criminal Code of the Law of the Federal Government and state respectively.

Enebeli granted the application of the state government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give accelerated hearing to the case.

He adjourned till November 18, 21, 27 and 29 and December 4, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

However, West, during proceedings, told the court that he preferred to tell the truth, so that could be pardoned, saying that he committed the crimes unconsciously.

He alleged that the police were in custody his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the plaintiff to release the said items to him.

He said: “I did not kill the last one in the hotel on Bende Street, I only tied her hands and legs because I am a Christian. I am telling the court the truth because I want you to forgive me.

“My 60,000 is with the police and necklace and wristwatch let them give it (them) to me.”