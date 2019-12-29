Lucy Nnaji

Gospel singer and founder, Believers Faith Jesus Outreach Ministry, Rev. (Mrs.) Stella Adaeze Obi, is brimming with joy and excitement. Her new album, A Child Is Born was launched amidst fanfare on Sunday, December 1, and she’s full of praises to God Almighty.

Blessed with a handsome husband, Edward Obi, who is also the church’s Senior Pastor, the singer popularly known as ‘Inspirational Stella’, is confident that her latest work will make waves all over the world.

In this exclusive interview, Obi narrates her journey into gospel music. She also talks about motherhood, happiest moment, how she met her hubby, and reason she’ll make heaven. Enjoy it.

As a pastor, singer and mother, how has the journey being?

When God calls a man, he calls the entire family; whatever will be an obstacle or hindrance to you, God will not allow it. Being a pastor, I believe God has called my entire family. My children all work in the vineyard with me.

What inspired your foray into gospel music?

It was another calling on its own. Every night during my quiet time with the Lord, I would be singing; songs that are incomplete. At a certain period in 2007, each night after family prayers, when I was alone, I would start hearing songs. And once I start hearing the songs, I would start singing them. I wasn’t that good at singing, though I listened to songs of other gospel artistes and I enjoyed them. One day, some songs came to me and I picked up my diary and wrote out 21 songs. Right now, out of all the songs, only three have been released. They are ‘Jehovah Jireh’, ‘The All Knowing God’ and ‘A Child Is Born’, which is the title of the album.

Could you describe the happiest moment of your life?

The happiest moment of my life is when I hear my church members testify about what God has done for them, it gives me joy. Also, I am happy whenever I remember that when I die, I will go to heaven, because I am born again and I do the will of God. All these give me joy.

What role did your husband play to get your music to this stage?

My husband has been supportive. I lost my voice recently. He took me to where my voice was trained and polished. Sometimes when I sing in the night, he uses his phone to record and later plays it for me. He is the only person that lays hand on my head. He knows how to calm me down after a stressful day. He has been so supportive of my music career.

How did you meet your husband?

It was like a miracle. Just like before the creation of this world… God knew His own actually. I’ve always hoped to marry this very rich man, maybe a pilot. I met my husband and we were both young, and the funniest part of it was that we were both of the same age, 24-years-old, back then; and immediately I set my eyes on him I knew he was the one for me. When we met, he had no car of his own, and I was the type that would not want to go out without a car. Yes, I was born of a middle class family, so I always wanted to settle down with someone higher than the level I was. But as God has destined it, we met and got married. The rest, as they say, is history (laughter).

How do you compose your songs?

It’s either I hear the song in the dream or during meditation while praying. My husband and children are always there to write it down for me.

What has been your lowest moment as an artiste?

I will not say there were no challenges, they came but God brought solutions. So many projects were in the pipeline; the building of the children’s department gave me concern. I was told that the first set of my music would be released in December but I was running many programmes including Month of Settlement, Couple’s Seminar etc. I knew it would involve lots of money and I was advised to talk to some people for financial assistance, but I am not the type that likes asking people for money. Rather, I gave up and it took me a lot of efforts… I didn’t have another option than to summon courage and I went to discuss with some people who promised to assist me. Before I knew it, my younger sister and my husband also supported me and I became encouraged. In fact, the money I raised was more than enough to run the project.

How did your children feel when they saw the extra gift you had as a singer?

They embraced my singing talent with joy. In fact, one of my daughters is among my backup singers and a member of my group called ‘Inspirational Stella’.

Do you wish any of your children step into your shoes?

Pastoral calling is a true calling. One of my daughters is already navigating to that angle; she is currently enrolled at a school of theology.

What advice do you have for up and coming gospel artistes?

No matter the challenges facing gospel artistes, things will always get better. I believe the God that has given you the talent will not let you down.