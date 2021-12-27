Almeria of Spain forward, Sadiq Umar, is delighted to be included in Super Eagles final squad for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

Umar who has been in good form for the Spanish Segunda B leaders was among the 28 players listed by coach Austin Eguavoen for the tournament.

The former Dream Team’s striker inclusion came as a surprise as he hasn’t been called up to the senior side before in his career.

“It’s a dream come true for me that finally, I will honour the invitation of the Super Eagles to serve my fatherland. “

“Although I have played for the U23 in the Olympics but playing for the senior team, Super Eagles, is a special kind of pride. I’m grateful to God for this opportunity and everybody that believe in me. I hope to do my very best to make Nigeria proud”. He told ckdmedia.

He scored 16 goals for Almeria last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the La Liga Santander.

He continued from where he stopped last season — scoring 8 goals and assisted 6 in 19 matches for the Rojiblancos so far this season.