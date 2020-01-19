Austrian born 17-year old Nigeria utility youth player Clinton Osaro, has said that he has all it takes to wear the Nigerian U17 as well as the U20 national shirts.

Osaro whose parents hail from Benin-City in Edo State told our reporter that he has always dreamt and prayed to God to salvage his fatherland Nigeria with his football artistry.

Clinton who presently plays for Sports Union Maeur club in Vienna, for the U18 State league, revealed that he is fully ready to end Nigeria U20 National team trophy drought, adding that he is not always happy watching Nigerian players ending International FIFA tournaments without trophies. He appealed to Nigeria football managers to beam their search lights on Nigerian youth players abroad who are doing very well in their various clubs and give them a chance.

“My name is Clinton Osaro, I’m 17 years old, born in Austria by Nigerian parents. I’m presently playing professional football in Vienna with Sports Union Maeur club for the state U18 league.”

“I’m 1.85 ft tall and play as an attacker and a defensive midfielder. Since I started playing football I have always wished to play for my country, because I’m very proud that my parents are from Edo State in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Clinton’s father, Osaro was a former player of the New Nigeria Bank of Benin that made waves in the Old Bendel State.