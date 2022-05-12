From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for governor in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Akan Okon, has denied regretting his venture into the 2023 gubernatorial race.

Okon, former Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, whose campaign organisation is tagged ‘One with God’, has been the subject of attack by local tabloids that allege he has regretted purchasing forms to run for state governor.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Before quitting the state executive council to run for the election, Okon had served in six ministries as commissioner, beginning from the administration of Godwsill Akpabio.

A statement by the director of communication and strategy of his campaign organisation, Mr Willy Etim, made available to Daily Sun on Thursday, said Okon remains strongly in the 2023 governorship race and is not contemplating relinquishing his supporters to any other aspirant.

Etim said his statement was in response to a newspaper report that ‘stated falsely that Mr Okon has regretted seeking the governorship.

‘Mr Akan Okon has received tremendous support, resounding goodwill and massive acceptance since he declared to run for the governorship of the State and is confident about winning the party primary slated for this month.

‘For emphasis, Mr Akan Okon is strongly in the governorship race having earlier declared, presented his manifesto to Akwa Ibom people and cleared by the governorship screening committee led by the His Excellency, Senator Duoye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, to contest the forthcoming primary of the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Our principal has received tremendous goodwill, outstanding support and massive acceptance across the State and beyond, the reason his traducers are out to malign him.

The statement said that Mr Okon has not aligned with any aspirant for the 2023 governorship race, described the news report as false and urged their supporters and members of the public to discountenance the” malicious report” which it described as ‘a spin sponsored by detractors who are intimated by the overwhelming support received by Mr Akan Okon.’

‘Mr Akan Okon is in the 2023 governorship to render leadership that will engender shared prosperity. He has no regret seeking to be governor in 2023 and has not at any time contemplated aligning with any aspirant.

‘We want our teeming supporters in the PDP, Akwa Ibom people at home and in the diaspora, and the general public to discountenance that false report concocted to mislead the public.

‘The headlines were false and one in a series of predictable spin jobs the medium is noted for. We have noted for some time now that the newspaper is in the habit of producing graphic representations of its cover page with spurious and malicious headlines against people and posting the same on social media without a corresponding printed copy or news story for the headline.

‘This is done in a bid to deceive and extort money from those sponsoring it to do the spin. The edition mentioned here which sought to malign Mr Akan Okon is one of such,’ the statement stated.