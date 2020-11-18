Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, yesterday maintained that he is in firm and full control of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said those accusing him of having lost control of the police are ignorant and lack proper understanding of democratic policing culture, rooted in the rule of law.

Adamu was reacting to a comment made by Director General, Army Resource Center, Major General Garba Wahab (retd), who said: “The IGP may be sitting in Abuja with the paraphernalia of office, but he has lost the control of the police force.”

The IGP, in a statement signed by Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to comments and reactions during an interview session on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme of November 13, 2020 where one Major General Garba Wahab (retd) commented that ‘…rather than improving the improvement (sic) …the IGP is sitting down there with all the paraphernalia of office deprived of actually having control of police… he is not in control.’

“The Force wishes to categorically state that the retired Major General is wrong in his assertion as IGP Adamu is firmly in control of the administration and operation of the Nigeria Police Force. It notes that the comments by retired Major General Garba Wahab shows that he spoke purely out of ignorance and from a jackboot mentality that lacks proper understanding of democratic policing culture, rooted in the rule of law.

“It is noteworthy that since his assumption of office as the 20th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, a global policing icon, has in the past 23 months of his leadership of the Force, shown sterling qualities in what the operational/administrative command and control of the Force should be. This is exemplified in the various reform policies being implemented to reposition the Force for greater efficiency, uphold the rule of law in policing actions and drive a citizen-centred policing approach.

“It is to the credit of his robust leadership style that even in the face of the recent violence occasioned by the #ENDSARS protest and provocative attacks on police personnel and assets, the officers under his command exercised maximum restraint and stayed calm, professional and committed to maintaining law and order in the country.”