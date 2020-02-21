For fast rising Afrobeats artiste, Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime aka Popular, his dabbling into music was to make an impact on the youth.

Noting that music has always been a getaway for him while growing up, Popular said he is in music to contribute his quota in terms of quality of songs laced with motivational messages.

“I don’t want to be known as just an ordinary artiste, I want to be known for the number of impactful songs that will stand the test of time; people want to party but in doing so, a message will be passed across,” he said.

The Warri-born singer and Computer Science graduate of Oghara Polytechnic is currently signed to Nsogbu Records which released his first single, ‘New Skool’.

Speaking further, the musician who grew up listening to classic songs most especially from international star, Drake, has released a new single, ‘Energy’ and is currently working on some projects and collaborations.