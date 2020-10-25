Rita Okoye, Lagos

Fast rising music star David Ekarika Essien aka Deedee Jojo has expressed his support for the #EndSARS Nigerian youth protests which have spread worldwide in recent weeks.

The multitalented artist signed to KD Records, owned by Kristen Dawodu, has titled his latest release “Together” in solidarity with the protesters.

‘I think this is a very delicate time in Nigeria’s history which will determine how we grow as a nation. As a fellow patriot, I believe this change is necessary for us as a country to move forward. I’m in full support of the protest for a better Nigeria,’ he said.

‘My latest project, “Together”, is really sensitive to me. I got the inspiration to produce the song through my love for Baba Fela; what he stood for and the movement of reforming Nigeria to be great. I really love the energy and sacrifice my fellow country people are putting in. I believe this song is my own way of supporting the nation through my art in this movement for a new, fair, just, and equal system in Nigeria.’

Deedee Jojo, who is an only son and the current Mr University of Abuja 2019/2020, might not be proud of his first music releases but he is determined to make a difference in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry.

‘My first release is not something I’m proud of but I later amplified my art of music by dropping an EP titled Maroon-Age with 5 songs. It’s really amazing. Honestly, I was never a good vocalist from childhood but as time went on, I started developing the love to sing. Then I trained my voice. In addition, the choir really helped me a lot. I worked hard to get to where I’m today.’

The Computer Science undergraduate has within his few years in the music industry garnered himself some mentors to guide him through; ‘the likes of Bruno Mars for his style and voice, Chris Brown for his art of music with dance, Drake for his unpredictability in music Oxlade & Nonso Amati for their uniqueness in Afromusic. Rema for his originality, Olamide for helping young talent and the giants Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy for pushing Afromusic to a global scale. Saving the best for last Baba Fela, for he’s the godfather of music in Nigeria and he used his art in fighting oppression.’