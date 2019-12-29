Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Pauline Tallen has said she is always moved to tears whenever she sees children suffering, especially Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sacked by religious extremists in the North East.

The Minister, who said this when she visited three orphanage homes and IDP camps in Abuja, assured that the Federal Government through her Ministry would uplift the deplorable conditions of the women and children.

Tallen, a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to extend hands of kindness to those in need, explaining that government alone will not be able to shoulder the responsibility all by itself.

“What moved me to tears is the large number of children that are not in school in IDP camps, and it is a huge problem on our hands,” she said.

“I am calling on Nigerians to help the vulnerable ones in the society, it’s not just government alone.

“The orphanages are doing a good work for our children and I encourage them to keep up the good work. And I assure them that I will keep supporting them. It is not just for this Christmas alone; we will keep checking up on them.

“For the IDPs you saw how moved I was. The deplorable conditions of where they were living. Thy don’t have water, light, school and water. Their health is deteriorating. I will make arrangements with the Ministry of Health to check up on them.”

Some of the residents at Malaysia Gardens, an uncompleted estate, said the owner of the place is threatening to evict them very soon; a move the Minister promised to intervene.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Heritage Homes, Rebecca Atoyebi, expressed joy saying that the Minister’s gesture would go a long way in taking proper care of the children.