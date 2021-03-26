By Tony Ogaga

Singer, pianist and child star, Ozzybosco is back on the block with a brand new EP and a new name. Formerly known as Ozzybosco, he is now Ozzybee and boasts that he is the King of New School music. In this chat, he opens up on his musical journey among other issues.

What’s new about Ozzybee and tell us about your new EP?

My sound has evolved tremendously. I have a new EP out. We have tracks like Necessary, Woman Give Me, Omah Baby and This Time My Time. I have also rebranded and now known as Ozzybee. This is not the act you all knew a few years back!

Tell us more about Ozzybee?

I am the King of the New School with fresh vibes. My latest hit track, Omah Baby featuring Teni Makanaki is banging. The video is out and trending on YouTube.

What was it like working with Teni Entertainer?

It was fun! We interacted well and she ‘murdered’ her part on Omah Baby. I actually believed I would work with Teni someday but I did not know it would happen this quick!

You are a LAWMA ambassador and you are still in school and doing music. How do you balance all of this?

I work hard at school and take my music seriously. When done with my classes I go home, do my assignments and hit the studios to vibe! I am very focused. I just try to be me and I don’t allow fame get into my head. And guess what, God is my secret.

What are your challenges?

Child acts are not appreciated and taken seriously. Kid artistes are ignored while adult artistes get all the attention. But as kids we have our concepts, ideas and vibes so we don’t need to be sidelined. We should be carried along. We are the future.

Which celebs do you want to collabo with?

I would love to do stuff with Davido. He is my idol. Wizkid is good but I am pining for Davido. I like his vibe, but talking about dress sense, it’s Wizkid all the way!

What advice do you have for parents who have kids like you but won’t let them be?

A child’s talent will always manifest. As a parent, you have to be vigilant. It could be the piano, guitar or just singing. Don’t kill your child’s talent. And for the kids, keep disturbing your parents. Don’t let them rest and always be focused and hard working, because with hard work you can achieve a lot.