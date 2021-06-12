For Nollywood actress, Eka Duke, being good in bed is a natural gift; it has nothing to do with where you come from.

As a matter of fact, Duke is against the notion that Calabar girls like her have special prowess in sex matters. According to the microbiology graduate, being good in bed is nothing but a gift; it has nothing to do with being Calabar girl.

“It is generally assumed that Calabar girls are very good in bed and also good at taking care of their men. I was born to hear that but I think that mentality is strictly an individual thing. It’s not a bad idea to be good in bed or good at taking care of a man; you will be amazed to know that some girls that are not from Calabar could also be very hot in bed. As for me, I’m very lazy in bed. You can’t force me to be good in bed. No! I am not. So, don’t let my Calabar name deceive you,” she told Saturday Sun.

Duke, who is known as ‘Nollywood Naughty Princess’ turned a year older during the week and she felt happy doing so in good health. “My birthday was an amazing experience. I felt so fulfilled because God made so many things possible in my life. I am so grateful making progress in my desired career and the height I have attained. I am thankful for my family and friends, the love they showed me was mind blowing. All I can say is ‘Thank you Jesus’,” she enthused.