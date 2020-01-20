Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said he will be leaving behind big shoes for his successor after eight years of sustained efforts to develop the state.

He said his administration has raised the bar of performance for succeeding governments by making deliberate, painstaking sacrifices and ambitious investments in the interest of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Soriwei Fidelis, quoted him as having stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after commissioning the Bayelsa Golf Course at the Tourism Island in Yenagoa.

He said the state needed concentrated developmental action having been created from the most deprived and least developed part of Rivers State.

The governor, who listed some of his administration’s big projects to include the Bayelsa International Airport, the 18-hole Golf Course, the Polo Club and many others in education, health as well as agriculture, expressed the confidence that posterity would be fair to him.

According to the governor, the Restoration Government, under his leadership, has laid a solid foundation for any patriotic leadership to further the developmental aspirations of the state.

The governor said virtually all the ambitious projects in the state were initiated and completed by his administration unlike what obtains in other states.

Governor Dickson restated the need for the incoming government to make continuity and patriotism its watchword with a view to moving the state forward.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were reunited, yesterday during a thanksgiving service for the state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd), at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Okaka, Yenagoa.

The event was the first time chieftains of both parties, especially those from Bayelsa East that defected from the PDP to the APC would be meeting after the November 16 governorship election which returned David Lyon as governor-elect.

Jonah, who told the congregation that he came to served Bayelsa after his service in the military, said he would be leaving office happy for a record of service.