For singer, actor and content creator, Ogunjimi Adeyinka aka Whykay, it’s not easy coping as a single lady during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Popular for her skits with Wazobia FM presenter, Nedu, in which her boobs are always the center of attraction, the Ondo State-born entertainer said though she feels lonely presently, she is not craving for sex.

“It has been over five weeks since the lockdown, I don’t even know how I have been coping. I just have to do what I got to do. First, there’s no electricity and it isn’t making things easy. So, what I do is eat and sleep, then make videos when there’s light and study online if my laptop has battery. Sometimes I play games. Well, maybe I miss going on set. As for my boyfriend, we talk on phone, do video calls, and so we are good. For the past five weeks, I have not been intimate with anyone. In fact, for months now. I’m not a saint but I am not craving for sex. I’m craving for money instead. There are better things to do than craving for sex. Get productive, not reproduction,” Whykay submitted.