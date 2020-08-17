No matter how successful an actor is, there is always one last role he wishes to interpret. This is the major revelation from the reminiscence of one of Nollywood’s star, actor-producer Starboy Temidayo.

For an actor who many considered an emerging star of the Yoruba movie world, Temidayo (Temidayo Enitan Adeyehun) avowed that he yearns to play the dual role of twins.

“I have not played a double role whereby I will be cast as identical twin, playing Taiye and Kehinde at the same time,” he said.

Recounting the various roles he had played in Nollywood movies, the producer of Owo Mi, a 2016 blockbuster, said he found none as challenging as when he had to play a female character.

For Starboy Temidayo, the experience was also humorous:”It was so funny when the makeup artist started fixing my eye lashes. I couldn’t hold back my laughter and the transformation got everyone rolling with laughter.”

He has other fond memories including the day he had to learn how to smoke cigarette for his role. “The day I was asked to smoke on set is another memorable day. It was so funny because the way I smoked learned faster than my trainer anticipated,” he recalled.

Despite his versatility at playing diverse roles, he, however, prefers the lover boy role above others. “It is my favourite character,” he stated.

Starboy Temidayo, who is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, made such a big impression in Yoruba films a few years back and got tongues wagging about the actor that is the next big thing in Yoruba extraordinaire.

His relocation to Canada had led to his metamorphosis as an international filmmaker and Yoruba film promoter extraordinaire.

He continues to shoot films locally and also internationally.

The 37-year-old has been the promoter of the annual Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Award through his Toronto-based Starboard Entertainment.

Asked what he would have been if he weren’t an actor, he said: “I would have liked to be an accountant,” he said.