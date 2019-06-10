Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Enugu State and senator-elect, Chimaroke Nnamani, has expressed his loyalty to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as his political leader.

Nnamani, who appreciated the governor, however, distanced himself from any political godfather’s role, saying he was grateful to the governor for the opportunity to rejig his political career.

In a statement yesterday, the former governor said Ugwuanyi is the political leader in practice and head of the Ebeano political family in Enugu State

“I am grateful to my governor. I owe him a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to serve my father land. I restate my respect and loyalty to him as my political leader.”

He praised Ugwuanyi for the developmental strides in the state and urged him not to rest on his oars

He enjoined politicians and citizens alike to rally round Governor Ugwuanyi in his commitment to bring all round development to the state.