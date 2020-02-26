Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri said Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling was only an affirmation of God’s judgment, which paved the way for him to emerge victorious.

Senator Diri also said that there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans regardless of party affiliation.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the triumphant Bayelsa governor as commending the courage and sagacity of the apex court justices in affirming their earlier judgement of February 13, 2020.

His words: “Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgement of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become the governor of Bayelsa State.

“For me, there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner takes all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let everyone that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgement, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared.”

Diri said his government will bring in people that have what it takes to contribute to development of the state and not those who will run it down.

He urged Bayelsans whose stock in trade is to pull others down to change their ways and think about building the state.

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson has said that the historical verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa governorship dispute only averted a catastrophe that was waiting to erupt in Bayelsa State.

The former governor commended the justices of the Supreme Court for the bold decision to wrest the judiciary from needless opprobrium and standing in defence of democracy, the rule of law and the constitution.

A statement by the Media Aide to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment.

He said that without the bold verdict of the Judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, Bayelsa would have been ruled through proxies which would have reversed all the gains the state had made in the past eight years.

He said: “Today I want to give God all the glory who has vindicated me, the loyal leaders of the party, the dignity and integrity of the electorates of Bayelsa because the Supreme court has averted a major catastrophe, a disaster that was waiting to happen.

”We also want to thank the Supreme Court of Nigeria who despite the direct and indirect harassments, intimidations and propaganda, for upholding and defending the constitution and the rights of the oppressed people of our nation.

”I commend the judiciary again, particularly, their Lordships, My Lord, the Honourable Chief Justice of the federation and all my Lords, the Justices of the supreme court for standing by our nations democracy. All the cry for a review was an attempt to compromise intimidate and destroy the judiciary of our country.”