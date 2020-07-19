Super Eagles’ German-born goalkeeper, Maduka Emilio Okoye described his debut for Nigeria as a dream come true, adding that he will continue to cherish the experience.

Okoye made his debut for with the Super Eagles in a friendly game against Brazil in Singapore in November 2019.

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Okoye is eligible to play for both nations. The 20-year-old said that Nigeria has always been his preferred option.

“It has always been a dream to represent Nigeria. I grew up more liking Nigeria than Germany; with the blood of my father and the Nigeria blood in me, I feel way more like a Nigerian than German.

“When the chance came, I took it directly, I didn’t have to think or wait for Germany, Nigeria has always been my first choice, too much love for this country,” he said on Friday.

Maduka Okoye recently signed for Dutch side, Sparta Rotterdam, on Monday, after he opted against extending his deal with Bundesliga outfit, Fortuna Düsseldorf.