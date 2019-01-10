General Jeremiah Useni (retd) is the former Military Governor of old Bendel State and ex-Minister of FCT. He is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March governorship election. He said he will spend one term to restore the deplorable security challenges in the state.

You have been governor and FCT Minister in the past, why are you contesting for the governorship of Plateau State?

It is because of the problem in the state that my colleagues, both the young and the old met me and said I should come and assist the state; it took me some time to agree to come and contest. I am running, not because I am looking for anything. Also, it is not the number of years that one will spend as governor that matter but how well you are able to contribute. I am going in strictly for one term.

The question people are asking is that, you have been a governor, minister and now a Senator, why are you going in for this office at this old age?

All these things you are saying happened during the military. I was a Military Governor for one year at the then Bendel State before I left to become Minister of Transport and Aviation, after then I became the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before I was retired. Since then, I have been in politics, sponsoring people into various positions but I later find out that most of the people I sponsored don’t do anything. What is happening in Plateau now is so frustrating and something urgent need to be done; and one way I can contribute properly is to go into the governorship race and win, that will give me the opportunity to work with the people, I am not going to work alone.

What I have noticed is that people try to work on their own, there is no way you can work on your own, and we will work collectively. The old people cannot work alone and the young people cannot work in isolation, we will need to work together as a team for us to be able to get some peace and without peace there will be no progress, without peace we cannot get people to come an invest. I have gone through some of these things before in Bendel because it was one of the areas that were most troublesome before, I believe if people will work and corporate with me, I will do same thing here if I win.