Former minister of transportation and APC presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, has said he is the most experienced Nigerian across party lines to take over the presidency from President Muhamamdu Buhari in 2023.

Amaechi, a former speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and two term Governor of Rivers State stated this, yesterday, when he led his campaign team to meet with party delegates and members of the APC in Makurdi, Benue State.

He said he was not seeking to be voted in based on tribal sentiments, but because he was the most qualified, experienced and honest Nigerian for the job.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I’m the most experienced Nigerian in the country today both in PDP and APC running for this election. I was a speaker for eight years, governor for eight years and minister for seven years plus,” he said.

He said the experiences garnered at the state legislative and executive arms of government and in his ministerial duty gave him an edge over other aspirants. I know what the issues are, during the time I served as minister, I have traversed the country. When I was a Speaker I became parliament chairman.I was also chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and during that time, everyone was eager to listen to news in the evening to hear what the forum had to say.”